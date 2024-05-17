Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Udaipur Cement Works standalone net profit rises 17.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Udaipur Cement Works standalone net profit rises 17.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 18.23% to Rs 348.35 crore

Net profit of Udaipur Cement Works rose 17.17% to Rs 19.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.23% to Rs 348.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 294.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 71.25% to Rs 61.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.86% to Rs 1163.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1030.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales348.35294.64 18 1163.591030.97 13 OPM %17.4715.09 -16.0012.97 - PBDT45.9833.15 39 128.9687.48 47 PBT26.8523.91 12 75.8950.48 50 NP19.7916.89 17 61.4135.86 71

