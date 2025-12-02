Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mini Diamonds India spurts on securing $1.5 million export order

Mini Diamonds India spurts on securing $1.5 million export order

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Mini Diamonds India soared 18.53% to Rs 32.95 after the company announced that it has bagged an export order worth $1.50 million (approximately Rs 13.5 crore) from Hong Kong-based Jewellery Trendz.

In an exchange filing, the company said it will export lab-grown polished diamonds valued at $1.50 million. The export order is scheduled to be completed within three months from the date of the order, while the payment will be received within 150 days from the completion date.

The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding authority, and the transaction does not qualify as a related-party deal under regulatory norms.

Upendra N. Shah, chairman and managing director, Mini Diamonds (India), said, The repeat order from our Hong Kong customer, focused on exclusively special-cut and shaped lab-grown polished diamonds, underlines the confidence in our product consistency and ability to customize as per client requirements through our in-house R&D. Fulfilment of the earlier orders to this customer is progressing as planned, and we expect to complete dispatches within the agreed timeframes. As we expand our offering beyond round shapes, we see better flexibility for our overseas partners and improved visibility for the lab-grown diamond portfolio in export markets over the coming quarters.

Mini Diamonds (India) (MDIL) is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading diamonds.

The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 1.82 crore in Q2 FY26, down 1.1% from Rs 1.84 crore in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 12.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 100.46 crore in Q2 FY26.

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

