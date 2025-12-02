Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI governor lays down 5-year strategy towards elevating the state of financial inclusion in the country

RBI governor lays down 5-year strategy towards elevating the state of financial inclusion in the country

Image
Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra released the National Strategy for Financial Inclusion: 2025-30. The framework, as approved by the Sub-Committee of the Financial Stability and Development Council, lays down five strategic objectives towards elevating the state of financial inclusion in the country. According to the central bank press release, these Panch-Jyoti and a menu of 47 action points to achieve them, include improving the availability and use of equitable, responsible, suitable, and affordable bouquet of financial services to achieve financial safety and financial security for households and micro enterprises. It also aims to adopt a gender-sensitive approach for women-led financial inclusion and differentiated strategies for improving financial resilience of households, especially for the underserved and vulnerable segments.

Thirdly, it wishes to synergise livelihood, skill development and support ecosystem and its linkages with financial inclusion. Further, it aims to leverage financial education as a tool for promoting financial discipline and strengthen the quality and reliability of customer protection and grievance redressal measures. The apex bank has informed that the strategy has been framed under the aegis of Technical Group on Financial Inclusion and Financial Literacy following country-wide discussions with various stakeholders.

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

