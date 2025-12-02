BSE SME SSMD Agrotech's listing meets a rough monsoon at the bourses

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

SSMD Agrotech India traded at Rs 76.65 on the BSE, a discount of 36.65% compared with the issue price of Rs 121.

The scrip was listed at Rs 73, a discount of 39.67% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 76.65 and a low of Rs 73. About 8.42 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

SSMD Agrotech India's IPO was subscribed 1.67 times. The issue opened for bidding 25 November 2025 and it closed on 27 November 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 114 to Rs 121 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 28,17,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to fund working capital requirements, repay a portion of its existing borrowings, undertake capital expenditure for setting up new D2C dark store factories, procure machinery for its namkeen plant, and meet general corporate purposes. SSMD Agrotech India is operating under the Umbrella Brand name of "House of Manohar" is a rapidly growing player in the market. The company is engaged in the manufacturing, trading, and repacking of a wide array of high-quality agro-food products. It focuses on delivering quality food products to meet diverse customer demands while maintaining a robust supply chain and leveraging cutting-edge technology.