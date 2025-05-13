Ministry of Ports says FY 2024-25 marks new highs in cargo throughput and operational performance

Indias Major Ports have delivered remarkable progress over the past decade, with FY 2024-25 emerging as a milestone year in terms of cargo handling, operational efficiency, and infrastructure modernisation. A latest official update has stated that in FY 2024-25, Major Ports registered an impressive annual growth rate of 4.3% in cargo handling, increasing from 819 million tonnes in FY 2023-24 to ~855 million tonnes in FY 2024-25. The increase in traffic was driven by higher container throughput (10%), fertilizer cargo handling (13%), POL cargo handling (3%), and handling of miscellaneous commodities (31%) compared to the previous fiscal year. Among commodities handled at Major Ports, Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricants (POL)including crude, petroleum products, and LPG/LNGled the charts with a volume of 254.5 million tonnes (29.8%), followed by container traffic at 193.5 million tonnes (22.6%), coal at 186.6 million tonnes (21.8%), and other cargo categories such as iron ore, pellets, fertilizers, and more in FY 2024-25.

