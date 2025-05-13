Patel Engg slides after Q4 PAT drops 73% YoY to Rs 33 cr

Patel Engineering declined 2.96% to Rs 43.30 after the company's consolidated net profit tanked 73.41% to Rs 32.80 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 123.37 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 1,611.9 crore in Q4 FY25, marking a growth of 20% YoY compared to Rs 1,343.2 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax tumbled 72.71% to Rs 51.86 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 190.09 crore posted in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Operating EBITDA slipped 8.09% YoY to Rs 218.34 crore in Q4 March 2025. Operating EBITDA margin stood at 13.55% in Q4 FY25, lower than 17.69% in Q4 FY24.

The companys order book as on 31 March 2025 stood at 15,218 crore.

Commenting on the results, Kavita Shirvaikar, MD, said, We are happy to present a strong set of numbers with revenues surpassing Rs 5,000 crore for the first time this year demonstrating the company's ability to drive consistent growth while enhancing operational efficiency. The company has a healthy order book of Rs 15,218 crore as of 31 March 2025 and further has orders of around Rs 2,500 crore which are declared L1 / received subsequently.

Looking ahead, we are encouraged by the government's continued emphasis on renewable energy and reducing carbon emissions and their resilient momentum to boost hydropower, pumped storage and tunneling projects in which we have a strong presence. We remain confident that our execution strength, combined with sectoral momentum, will enable us to grow sustainably and deliver long-term value to all our stakeholders.

Commenting on the results, Rahul Agrawal, CFO, said, Our growth in revenues reflects the resilience of our business model, disciplined execution, efficient capital allocation, and continued focus on operational excellence. The significant reduction in debt and interest costs for the year has enabled us to improve our credit rating, giving confidence to all stakeholders.

The infrastructure sector has been witnessing tremendous growth in the last few years and we remain optimistic on a bright future ahead for the company. Our strong financial foundation and solid order pipeline provide the buoyancy and capacity to support the next phase of operational expansion and sustainable growth.

Patel Engineering is a 76-year-old company established in the year 1949 that has evolved as a construction company specializing in the hydropower and irrigation segments. We are engaged in the construction of dams, bridges, tunnels, roads, piling works, industrial structures, and other kinds of heavy civil engineering works and have executed a variety of infrastructure projects in the technology-intensive areas like hydropower, irrigation and water supply, urban infrastructure, and transportation segments, especially in tunnels and underground works for hydroelectric and transportation projects, primarily as civil contractors.

