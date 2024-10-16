CRISIL Ratings reaffirms ratings of Knowledge Marine at 'BBB' with 'stable' outlook

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works (KMEW) said that CRISIL Ratings has reaffirmed its 'CRISIL BBB/Stable/CRISIL A3+' ratings on the bank loan facilities of the company.

The ratings continue to reflect the extensive experience of the promoters in the shipping industry along with the established track record, sound operating efficiency and healthy financial risk profile of KMEW.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

These strengths are partially offset by modest scale of operations, susceptibility to risks related to the tender-based nature of business and timely execution of orders and dependence on the shipping and maritime industry.

The rating agency stated that factors like sizeable and sustainable increase in revenue and profitability, led by continuous work orders, leading to cash accrual above Rs 50 crore; and an improvement in the working capital cycle leading to improved liquidity profile could lead to a ratings upgrade.