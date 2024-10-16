KEI Industries Q2 PAT jumps 10% YoY to Rs 155 cr

KEI Industries reported 10.41% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 154.81 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 140.21 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 17.21% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,279.65 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 17.21% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,279.65 crore in Q2 FY25. In Q2 FY25, profit before tax stood at Rs 207.87 crore, registering a 10.32% growth from Rs 188.42 crore reported in Q2 FY24. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp EBITDA stood at Rs 238 crore in Q2 FY25, registering the growth of 12.30% as compared with Rs 211 crore recorded in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin declined to 10.42% in Q2 FY25 as against 10.88% reported in Q2 FY24.

During the quarter, the company's revenue from cables and wires was Rs 2,140.23 crore (up 20.62% YoY) and revenue from stainless steel wire was at Rs 59.82 crore (up 1.96% YoY).

However the company's revenue from EPC Projects fell 58.20% YoY to Rs 130.87 crore in Q2 FY25.

The companys pending orders stood at approximately Rs 3,847 crore.

On half-year basis, the company's net profit rose 16.62% to Rs 305.07 crore on 16.50% increase in revenue to Rs 4,340.14 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Meanwhile, the company's board has approved the raising of funds through the issuance of equity shares or other eligible securities for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 2,000 crore via Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). This is subject to obtaining approval from the shareholders through a postal ballot and any other necessary regulatory or statutory approvals.

KEI Industries is involved in manufacturing low tension, high tension and extra high voltage cables, along with control and instrumentation and specialty cables, house wires and stainless-steel wires.

The scrip declined 7.40% to Rs 4,339.95 on the BSE.

