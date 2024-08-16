Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ministry of Statistics set to conduct Review of Milestone Setting for SDGs National Indicators

Ministry of Statistics set to conduct Review of Milestone Setting for SDGs National Indicators

Image
Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation is set to conduct Review of Milestone Setting for SDGs National Indicators. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation has developed a National Indicator Framework for tracking the progress of SDGs at national level. Based on the updated SDGs-NIF, MoSPI released the Sustainable Development Goals National Indicator Framework Progress Report 2024 on 29th June, 2024 along with two more SDG publications which are derived from the progress report. Further, MoSPI undertook the work related to setting up of milestones for SDG indicators, in consultation with the line Ministries, which will help in monitoring the progress of the SDGs upto 2030. The work related to setting up of milestones for SDG indicators is also reviewed by the MoSPI and NITI Aayog from time to time.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Deepak Hooda unsold; Gurdeep joins Patna

LIVE news: Calcutta High Court slams Bengal government over mob attack at RG Kar Hospital

Premium

On a shoestring: Waqf wallet shrinks on dwindling property income

Ceigall India up 5% on emerging lowest bidder for Bhubaneswar Metro project

Kolkata rape-murder update: Mamata blames Oppn for unrest; protests today

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story