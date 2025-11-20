Ministry of Steel eases rules for import of steel grades not covered under QCOs

In order to streamline the regulatory framework governing steel imports and to facilitate ease of doing business, the Ministry of Steel has undertaken a review of the existing import-related requirements. The Ministry has also reviewed the requirement introduced vide Circular dated 20th October 2023 for obtaining clarification or No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Steel for import of steel grades not covered under any QCO. Based on the recommendations of the High-Level Committee on Non-Financial Regulatory Reforms (HLC-NFRR), it has been decided that steel grades not covered by any Quality Control Order will no longer require clarification or NOC from the Ministry of Steel.
To facilitate implementation of this decision, all steel grades not covered under any QCO-across all HSN Codes relating to the Ministry of Steel-have been mapped on the Steel Import Monitoring System (SIMS) Portal. Importers may directly generate SIMS numbers for such non-QCO grades through the Portal without seeking any reference or approval from the Ministry of Steel.
As per the Quality Control Orders issued by the Ministry of Steel, all grades of steel covered under the Orders are required to be imported only from manufacturers holding valid and operative BIS licences for the relevant grades. In cases where import of QCO-covered steel grades is proposed from manufacturers who do not possess BIS licences, an exemption mechanism is already in place.
Such applications are examined by the Committee constituted vide Order No. 1(9)/2019-TD dated 14th May 2020. The Committee, comprising representatives from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and domain experts, will continue to examine applications and decide on granting exemptions for import of QCO-covered steel products manufactured by non-BIS licensee units.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app