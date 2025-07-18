Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MIPCL- Sumitomo Corporation sign strategic cooperation agreement with Osaka Govt.

MIPCL- Sumitomo Corporation sign strategic cooperation agreement with Osaka Govt.

Image
Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To support Japanese businesses expanding into India

Mahindra Industrial Park Chennai (MIPCL), the developer and operator of Origins by Mahindra, together with its 40% stakeholder and marketing arm in Japan, Sumitomo Corporation, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Osaka Prefecture, and the Osaka Industrial Development Bureau (a public interest incorporated foundation to support Japanese companies based in Osaka in expanding their footprint in India. This milestone partnership reinforces Mahindra's commitment to facilitating high-quality global investment into India's manufacturing sector and positions Tamil Nadu as a preferred destination for Japanese industry.

Through this agreement, MIPCL and Sumitomo Corporation will work in close coordination with public institutions to serve as a local facilitator for Osaka-based companies exploring opportunities in India. As part of the collaboration, MIPCL and Sumitomo Corporation will support business visits, provide on-ground consultation, and participate in knowledge-sharing seminars hosted in Osaka. The Osaka authorities, in turn, will identify and recommend companies interested in expanding into India, with necessary permissions, ensuring a streamlined entry process for Japanese manufacturers.

India, with its projected GDP growth of 6.3% in FY2025 as forecast by the World Bank, remains a powerful draw for international business. As a rising leader in the Global South, India is increasingly seen as a long-term partner for global supply chains. Chennai, particularly, has become a hub of industrial activity due to its strong port connectivity, ease of access to Southeast Asia, and growing presence of automotive, electronics, and semiconductor companies.

Origins by Mahindra, Chennai already is home to six clients from Japan and offers world-class infrastructure, and stable policy environment.

The collaboration in Chennai will further strengthen these efforts by enabling tailored support for businesses evaluating the Indian market. MIPCL, backed by Mahindra Lifespaces' deep knowledge of Indian industry, will play a key role in helping Japanese firms navigate regulatory frameworks, secure land and utilities, and scale up operations with confidence.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AFCOM launches new international cargo route to Hanoi, Vietnam

NTPC Renewable Energy signs MoU with Goa Energy Development Agency

Aurum PropTech receives SEBI approval for SM REIT

Udaipur Cement Works fixes record date for scheme of amalgamation

Firstsource Solutions UK to acquire Pastdue Credit Solutions

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story