NTPC Renewable Energy signs MoU with Goa Energy Development Agency

For development of 300+ MW Renewable Energy projects and Energy Storage in Goa

NTPC Renewable Energy (NTPC REL), a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy (NGEL), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Goa Energy Development Agency (GEDA) for development of 300 MW or more Renewable Energy projects with/without Energy storage in the state of Goa.

