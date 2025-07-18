Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC Renewable Energy signs MoU with Goa Energy Development Agency

NTPC Renewable Energy signs MoU with Goa Energy Development Agency

Image
Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
For development of 300+ MW Renewable Energy projects and Energy Storage in Goa

NTPC Renewable Energy (NTPC REL), a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy (NGEL), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Goa Energy Development Agency (GEDA) for development of 300 MW or more Renewable Energy projects with/without Energy storage in the state of Goa.

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

