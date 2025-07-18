Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Udaipur Cement Works fixes record date for scheme of amalgamation

Udaipur Cement Works fixes record date for scheme of amalgamation

Image
Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
Record date is 25 August 2025

Udaipur Cement Works has fixed 25 August 2025 as record date for the purpose of determining the names of the eligible equity shareholders of the Company i.e. Udaipur Cement Works (Amalgamating company 1) to whom equity shares of Amalgamated company i.e. JK Lakshmi Cement will be issued and allotted pursuant to the Scheme, as under:

for 100 equity shares of face and paid-up value of Rs 4 (Indian Rupees four) each held in the Amalgamating Company 1, 4 equity shares of face and paid-up value of Rs 5 (Indian Rupees five) each in the Amalgamated Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

