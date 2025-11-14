Jai Corp consolidated net profit rises 55.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.12% to Rs 146.36 crore

Net profit of Jai Corp rose 55.70% to Rs 26.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.12% to Rs 146.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 135.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.146.36135.3711.5812.0936.7924.6733.9721.8526.7517.18

