Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services consolidated net profit declines 17.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.15% to Rs 27.84 crore

Net profit of Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services declined 17.27% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 22.15% to Rs 27.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.27.8435.7626.5119.994.594.572.362.870.911.10

