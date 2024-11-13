Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Marine Electricals (India) consolidated net profit rises 171.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 12:07 PM IST
Sales rise 34.07% to Rs 184.10 crore

Net profit of Marine Electricals (India) rose 171.79% to Rs 12.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.07% to Rs 184.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 137.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales184.10137.32 34 OPM %11.647.36 -PBDT19.959.18 117 PBT16.256.81 139 NP12.724.68 172

