Marine Electricals (India) consolidated net profit rises 171.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Marine Electricals (India) rose 171.79% to Rs 12.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.07% to Rs 184.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 137.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.184.10137.3211.647.3619.959.1816.256.8112.724.68

