Marine Electricals (India) consolidated net profit rises 171.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.07% to Rs 184.10 croreNet profit of Marine Electricals (India) rose 171.79% to Rs 12.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.07% to Rs 184.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 137.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales184.10137.32 34 OPM %11.647.36 -PBDT19.959.18 117 PBT16.256.81 139 NP12.724.68 172
