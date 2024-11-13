Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nahar Capital & Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 100.58% in the September 2024 quarter

Nahar Capital & Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 100.58% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 12:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 49.10% to Rs 11.66 crore

Net profit of Nahar Capital & Financial Services rose 100.58% to Rs 10.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 49.10% to Rs 11.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales11.667.82 49 OPM %61.9213.81 -PBDT14.366.18 132 PBT14.095.92 138 NP10.435.20 101

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Generative AI to add $359 bn-$438 bn to India's GDP by FY30: RBI DG Patra

Sula Vineyards tumbles 7% to fresh 52-week low as Q2 net profit falls 37%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 450 pts at 78,200; Nifty at 23,750; Auto, PSB, Oil weigh

Africa shows low expectations, some hope for second Trump presidency

Gurugram uses 'Artificial Rain' against air pollution; did it really help?

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story