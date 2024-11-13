Nahar Capital & Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 100.58% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.10% to Rs 11.66 crore

Net profit of Nahar Capital & Financial Services rose 100.58% to Rs 10.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 49.10% to Rs 11.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

