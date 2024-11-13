Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Techno Electric & Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 27.69% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 12:07 PM IST
Sales decline 4.51% to Rs 441.42 crore

Net profit of Techno Electric & Engineering Company rose 27.69% to Rs 94.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 73.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.51% to Rs 441.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 462.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales441.42462.29 -5 OPM %15.9116.78 -PBDT107.35102.38 5 PBT105.33100.51 5 NP94.2173.78 28

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

