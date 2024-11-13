Techno Electric & Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 27.69% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.51% to Rs 441.42 crore

Net profit of Techno Electric & Engineering Company rose 27.69% to Rs 94.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 73.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.51% to Rs 441.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 462.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.441.42462.2915.9116.78107.35102.38105.33100.5194.2173.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News