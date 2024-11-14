Mitshi India standalone net profit declines 91.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 85.75% to Rs 1.18 crore

Net profit of Mitshi India declined 91.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 85.75% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

