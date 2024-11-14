Mitshi India standalone net profit declines 91.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 85.75% to Rs 1.18 croreNet profit of Mitshi India declined 91.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 85.75% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.188.28 -86 OPM %4.249.78 -PBDT0.050.81 -94 PBT0.050.81 -94 NP0.050.60 -92
