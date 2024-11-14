Continental Petroleums standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 74.11% to Rs 21.45 crore

Net profit of Continental Petroleums rose 400.00% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 74.11% to Rs 21.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.21.4512.3210.4411.282.060.951.870.751.300.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News