Continental Petroleums standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Sales rise 74.11% to Rs 21.45 crore

Net profit of Continental Petroleums rose 400.00% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 74.11% to Rs 21.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales21.4512.32 74 OPM %10.4411.28 -PBDT2.060.95 117 PBT1.870.75 149 NP1.300.26 400

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 6:24 PM IST

