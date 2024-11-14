Continental Petroleums standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 74.11% to Rs 21.45 croreNet profit of Continental Petroleums rose 400.00% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 74.11% to Rs 21.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales21.4512.32 74 OPM %10.4411.28 -PBDT2.060.95 117 PBT1.870.75 149 NP1.300.26 400
