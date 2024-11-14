Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kokuyo Camlin reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.63 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Sales decline 11.56% to Rs 171.89 crore

Net loss of Kokuyo Camlin reported to Rs 10.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 9.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 11.56% to Rs 171.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 194.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales171.89194.36 -12 OPM %-4.428.90 -PBDT-8.8017.02 PL PBT-14.0812.58 PL NP-10.639.48 PL

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 6:24 PM IST

