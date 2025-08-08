Mitsu Chem Plast standalone net profit rises 20.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.43% to Rs 85.28 crore

Net profit of Mitsu Chem Plast rose 20.18% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.43% to Rs 85.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 80.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.85.2880.135.866.003.623.161.781.501.311.09

