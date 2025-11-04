Mittal Life Style standalone net profit rises 54.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.24% to Rs 23.63 crore

Net profit of Mittal Life Style rose 54.55% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.24% to Rs 23.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.23.6319.494.495.281.050.970.810.700.680.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News