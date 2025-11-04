I G Petrochemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.00 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.18% to Rs 465.34 crore

Net loss of I G Petrochemicals reported to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 26.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 20.18% to Rs 465.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 582.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.465.34582.964.3510.7414.6050.58-1.4234.29-2.0026.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News