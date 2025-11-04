Timken India standalone net profit declines 0.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.67% to Rs 772.99 crore

Net profit of Timken India declined 0.53% to Rs 89.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 89.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.67% to Rs 772.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 752.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.772.99752.8917.9117.71147.24144.54120.65123.6489.4789.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News