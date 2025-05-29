Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MMTC consolidated net profit declines 96.80% in the March 2025 quarter

MMTC consolidated net profit declines 96.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 64.06% to Rs 0.23 crore

Net profit of MMTC declined 96.80% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 64.06% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.92% to Rs 86.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 192.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 49.63% to Rs 2.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.230.64 -64 2.695.34 -50 OPM %-11843.48-5123.44 --5154.65-3044.01 - PBDT13.9669.36 -80 133.14159.72 -17 PBT12.4768.01 -82 128.63155.38 -17 NP2.2369.78 -97 86.63192.18 -55

