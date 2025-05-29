MMTC consolidated net profit declines 96.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 64.06% to Rs 0.23 crore

Net profit of MMTC declined 96.80% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 64.06% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.92% to Rs 86.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 192.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 49.63% to Rs 2.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.230.642.695.34-11843.48-5123.44-5154.65-3044.0113.9669.36133.14159.7212.4768.01128.63155.382.2369.7886.63192.18

