MMTC consolidated net profit rises 35.39% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 109.23% to Rs 1.36 crore

Net profit of MMTC rose 35.39% to Rs 44.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 32.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 109.23% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.360.65-1698.53-7787.6954.4788.4653.4687.4544.2632.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News