Navneet Education consolidated net profit declines 77.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Navneet Education declined 77.67% to Rs 157.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 703.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.50% to Rs 794.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 798.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.794.00798.0028.5927.69229.00222.00212.00207.00157.00703.00

