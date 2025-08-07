Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Navneet Education consolidated net profit declines 77.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Navneet Education consolidated net profit declines 77.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 4:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 0.50% to Rs 794.00 crore

Net profit of Navneet Education declined 77.67% to Rs 157.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 703.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.50% to Rs 794.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 798.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales794.00798.00 -1 OPM %28.5927.69 -PBDT229.00222.00 3 PBT212.00207.00 2 NP157.00703.00 -78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Austin Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 33.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Tracxn Technologies standalone net profit declines 11.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Northern Spirits standalone net profit rises 21.58% in the June 2025 quarter

Niraj Ispat Industries standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Pyramid Technoplast standalone net profit rises 4.49% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story