Modern Dairies standalone net profit declines 84.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.39% to Rs 73.84 crore

Net profit of Modern Dairies declined 84.44% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 8.39% to Rs 73.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 80.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.73.8480.605.544.914.062.933.322.023.3221.34

