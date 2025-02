Modern Dairies standalone net profit rises 1181.64% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.20% to Rs 88.76 crore

Net profit of Modern Dairies rose 1181.64% to Rs 57.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 11.20% to Rs 88.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 99.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.88.7699.953.536.182.755.561.964.5257.934.52

