Dredging Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 41.02% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Dredging Corporation of India declined 41.02% to Rs 16.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 27.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 22.24% to Rs 324.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 265.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

