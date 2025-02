Smiths & Founders (India) standalone net profit rises 270.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.52% to Rs 3.22 crore

Net profit of Smiths & Founders (India) rose 270.00% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 9.52% to Rs 3.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3.222.9413.667.140.430.160.370.100.370.10

