Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bannari Amman Sugars standalone net profit declines 57.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Bannari Amman Sugars standalone net profit declines 57.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 45.14% to Rs 421.43 crore

Net profit of Bannari Amman Sugars declined 57.68% to Rs 28.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 68.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 45.14% to Rs 421.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 768.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales421.43768.17 -45 OPM %14.5715.55 -PBDT58.76114.15 -49 PBT44.5899.74 -55 NP28.8168.07 -58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 53.00 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Cineline India standalone net profit declines 22.70% in the December 2024 quarter

Amraworld Agrico reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.56 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Linc standalone net profit rises 16.91% in the December 2024 quarter

Gujarat Cotex standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story