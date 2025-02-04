Bannari Amman Sugars standalone net profit declines 57.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 45.14% to Rs 421.43 crore

Net profit of Bannari Amman Sugars declined 57.68% to Rs 28.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 68.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 45.14% to Rs 421.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 768.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.421.43768.1714.5715.5558.76114.1544.5899.7428.8168.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News