Modern Engineering and Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.63 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 39.75% to Rs 40.74 crore

Net profit of Modern Engineering and Projects reported to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 39.75% to Rs 40.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.49% to Rs 93.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

40.7467.6293.2267.8011.49-0.6710.60-4.044.33-0.409.54-1.433.60-0.946.70-2.811.63-0.883.65-2.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News