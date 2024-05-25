Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Future Market Networks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.90 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Future Market Networks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.90 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales decline 8.45% to Rs 23.09 crore

Net Loss of Future Market Networks reported to Rs 4.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 21.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.45% to Rs 23.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.68% to Rs 93.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 92.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales23.0925.22 -8 93.0392.40 1 OPM %25.3441.16 -18.5954.03 - PBDT4.4212.07 -63 17.6540.11 -56 PBT0.977.61 -87 3.9222.35 -82 NP-4.90-21.65 77 -6.19-9.01 31

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

