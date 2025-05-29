Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Modern Insulators consolidated net profit declines 45.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Modern Insulators consolidated net profit declines 45.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 14.08% to Rs 159.96 crore

Net profit of Modern Insulators declined 45.82% to Rs 8.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.08% to Rs 159.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 140.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.05% to Rs 38.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.53% to Rs 503.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 443.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales159.96140.22 14 503.27443.30 14 OPM %11.1610.60 -7.427.94 - PBDT14.6617.49 -16 46.6243.28 8 PBT12.3615.27 -19 37.8934.66 9 NP8.6916.04 -46 38.5836.04 7

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

