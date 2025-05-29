Modern Insulators consolidated net profit declines 45.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.08% to Rs 159.96 crore

Net profit of Modern Insulators declined 45.82% to Rs 8.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.08% to Rs 159.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 140.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.05% to Rs 38.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.53% to Rs 503.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 443.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

159.96140.22503.27443.3011.1610.607.427.9414.6617.4946.6243.2812.3615.2737.8934.668.6916.0438.5836.04

