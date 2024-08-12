Modern Insulators consolidated net profit rises 98.16% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.67% to Rs 103.81 croreNet profit of Modern Insulators rose 98.16% to Rs 7.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.67% to Rs 103.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 89.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales103.8189.75 16 OPM %4.404.76 -PBDT9.035.48 65 PBT6.933.34 107 NP7.553.81 98
Powered by Capital Market - Live News