20 Microns consolidated net profit rises 11.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.10% to Rs 227.41 croreNet profit of 20 Microns rose 11.58% to Rs 15.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.10% to Rs 227.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 212.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.25% to Rs 62.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.40% to Rs 912.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 777.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
