20 Microns consolidated net profit rises 11.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 6:17 PM IST
Sales rise 7.10% to Rs 227.41 crore

Net profit of 20 Microns rose 11.58% to Rs 15.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.10% to Rs 227.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 212.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.25% to Rs 62.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.40% to Rs 912.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 777.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales227.41212.34 7 912.79777.49 17 OPM %12.6812.50 -12.8113.52 - PBDT24.2923.04 5 103.0092.89 11 PBT19.3319.33 0 84.7478.54 8 NP15.2213.64 12 62.3856.07 11

First Published: May 23 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

