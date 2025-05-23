Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills standalone net profit rises 13.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills standalone net profit rises 13.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 6:17 PM IST
Sales rise 5.05% to Rs 27.85 crore

Net profit of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills rose 13.95% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.05% to Rs 27.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.15% to Rs 0.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.88% to Rs 100.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 107.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales27.8526.51 5 100.50107.93 -7 OPM %6.465.51 -6.545.34 - PBDT0.841.19 -29 2.953.03 -3 PBT0.310.64 -52 0.860.82 5 NP0.490.43 14 0.880.59 49

First Published: May 23 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

