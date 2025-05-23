Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills standalone net profit rises 13.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.05% to Rs 27.85 crore

Net profit of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills rose 13.95% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.05% to Rs 27.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.15% to Rs 0.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.88% to Rs 100.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 107.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

27.8526.51100.50107.936.465.516.545.340.841.192.953.030.310.640.860.820.490.430.880.59

