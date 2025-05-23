KPT Industries standalone net profit declines 17.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.28% to Rs 39.69 crore

Net profit of KPT Industries declined 17.53% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.28% to Rs 39.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.51% to Rs 13.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.51% to Rs 166.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 151.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

