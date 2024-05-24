Sales rise 55.74% to Rs 0.95 crore

Net profit of Modern Shares & Stockbrokers reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 55.74% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 122.22% to Rs 0.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.14% to Rs 3.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

0.950.613.392.9714.744.9217.709.430.140.020.580.260.130.010.550.230.09-0.010.400.18

