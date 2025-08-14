Modi Naturals consolidated net profit rises 40.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.00% to Rs 155.03 crore

Net profit of Modi Naturals rose 40.62% to Rs 10.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.00% to Rs 155.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 147.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.155.03147.6511.388.9815.4310.6813.448.7310.497.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News