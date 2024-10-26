Modi Naturals consolidated net profit rises 897.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 59.55% to Rs 146.56 croreNet profit of Modi Naturals rose 897.37% to Rs 7.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 59.55% to Rs 146.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 91.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales146.5691.86 60 OPM %9.102.48 -PBDT10.951.29 749 PBT8.910.90 890 NP7.580.76 897
