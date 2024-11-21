US Stocks mixed as Nasdaq struggles, Oil gains lift sectors

Biotech stocks surged while Nvidia dipped 0.8% amid uncertainty over new chips. Oil and healthcare stocks saw gains but computer hardware faltered. Global markets were mostly lower.

The Dow ended the day up 139.53 points (0.3%) at 43,408.47 while the S&P 500 closed little changed, up just 0.13 points at 5,917.11. The tech-heavy Nasdaq closed down 21.32 points (0.1%) at 18,966.14 but staged a notable recovery attempt after tumbling by as much as 1.4%.

Nvidia closed down at 0.8%. "Demand for Nvidia's products and services is unlikely to be a problem, it's more about the fine detail on the new Blackwell chip and any commentary on boosting supplies in 2025" said Dan Coatsworth, investment analyst at AJ Bell.

Biotech stocks moved upside driving the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index up by 1.8%.

An increase by the price of crude oil also contributed to strength among oil service stocks while healthcare and pharmaceutical stocks also turned in strong performances.

Computer hardware stocks displayed notable weakness with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index falling by 1.3% after surging over the two previous sessions. A sharp pullback by shares of Super Micro Computer (SMCI) weighed on the sector.

Asia Pacific stocks turned in a mixed performance. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index dipped by 0.2% while China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.7%.

The major European markets all moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.4%, the German DAX Index slipped by 0.3% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.2%.

In the bond market, treasuries climbed off their worst levels after an early pullback but remained in the red. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose 2.7 bps to 4.40%.

