NBCC secures work order from RICO for providing consultancy services for PM-Ekta Mall

NBCC (India) said that it has bagged a contract worth Rs 202 crore from Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation (RIICO).

The contract is for providing project management consultancy services for construction of Unity Mall (PM-Ekta Mall) at Jaipur Rajasthan.

NBCC (India) is in business of operates into three major segments namely project management consultancy, real estate and engineering procurement & construction.

The company reported 53.43% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 122.12 crore on 19.44% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,458.73 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip fell 2.38% to currently trade at Rs 87.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News