Basant Agro Tech (India) standalone net profit declines 82.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.45% to Rs 132.52 croreNet profit of Basant Agro Tech (India) declined 82.94% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.45% to Rs 132.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 99.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.30% to Rs 4.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.33% to Rs 462.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 404.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content