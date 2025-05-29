Euro Leder Fashion reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 37.24% to Rs 5.36 crore

Net profit of Euro Leder Fashion reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 37.24% to Rs 5.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 38.71% to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 44.71% to Rs 18.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

5.368.5418.4033.280.19-4.2201.050.160.220.590.950.090.100.210.500.1700.190.31

