MFL India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.22% to Rs 15.32 crore

Net Loss of MFL India reported to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.22% to Rs 15.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.52% to Rs 52.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

15.3212.8552.2653.616.01-9.422.53-2.930.95-1.111.81-1.300.54-1.490.17-2.46-0.46-1.49-0.83-2.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News