MOIL delivers best-ever Feb performance in 2025

Maintaining its strong growth trajectory, MOIL has delivered its best-ever February performance in 2025 in terms of:

??- Best ever February production of 1.53 lakh tonnes Manganese (Mn) ore.

??- Best ever February exploratory core drilling of 11,455 meters, scaling an impressive growth of 43% over CPLY.

During April-February, 2025 period also, MOIL has registered the following notable achievements:

??- Sales of 14.32 lakh tonnes, higher by 3% over CPLY.

??- Exploratory core drilling of 94,894, which is higher by 20% over CPLY.

