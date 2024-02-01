MOIL revises prices effective 01 February

MOIL has fixed/revised prices of different grades of Manganese Ore and other products, effective from 01 February 2024 as under:

1. The prices of all Ferro grades of manganese ore with Manganese content of Mn-44% and above has been continued as prevailing since 01 January 2024.

2. The prices of all other Ferro grades of manganese ore with Manganese content below Mn-44%, SMGR (Mn-30% & Mn-25%) and Fines have been increased by 5% on the prevailing prices since 01 January 2024.

3. The prices of all Chemical grades has been continued as prevailing since 01 January 2024.

4. The basic price of EMD has been continued as prevailing since 01 January 2024.

