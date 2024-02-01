Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MOIL revises prices effective 01 February

MOIL revises prices effective 01 February

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 2:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

MOIL has fixed/revised prices of different grades of Manganese Ore and other products, effective from 01 February 2024 as under:

1. The prices of all Ferro grades of manganese ore with Manganese content of Mn-44% and above has been continued as prevailing since 01 January 2024.

2. The prices of all other Ferro grades of manganese ore with Manganese content below Mn-44%, SMGR (Mn-30% & Mn-25%) and Fines have been increased by 5% on the prevailing prices since 01 January 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

3. The prices of all Chemical grades has been continued as prevailing since 01 January 2024.

4. The basic price of EMD has been continued as prevailing since 01 January 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

11 grassroots innovators demonstrate effective climate change solutions under SEEDS initiative

"Educational games represent an effective means for gaining knowledge and are set to shape the future" Santanu Basu, Founder Let's Game Now

Taxbuddy's Learn &amp; Earn Program: Third Batch Set to Commence on February 2nd, 2024

Decor India Show Jaipur 16th - 20th February 2024 23rd Edition - The interior tells your story, while the exterior sets the stage

Formidium Launches Fund Services Training Program Offering 100 per cent Placement Starting February 1, 2024

Capital Goods shares fall

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks edge lower

Indices trade with minor losses; Nifty slides below 21,700

Five-Star Business Finance standalone net profit rises 43.55% in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story